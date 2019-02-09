MONTEREY (CBS/AP) — Authorities say two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a small plane crashed into a field at Monterey Bay Academy Airport in Watsonville Saturday.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said the single-engine Bellanca Citabria crashed around 10:40 a.m. Saturday while attempting to land at the airport.

Battalion Chief Mike Harris with CalFire’s Santa Cruz unit said a female pilot and her male passenger were airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Harris said the plane’s nose and left side were damaged when it ended on the runway next to a farm field. Firefighters cut off the right wing while trying to pull the pilot and passenger from the fuselage.

The National Transportation and Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report