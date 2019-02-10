STORM WATCH:Current Weather Conditions, Maps, Forecast
Filed Under:1-Alarm fire, Apartment fire, San Francisco, San Francisco Fire Department, Sunnyvale

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two people were injured Sunday afternoon in an apartment building fire in San Francisco’s Sunnydale district, fire officials said.

The 1-alarm blaze was first reported at about 3 p.m. Sunday at 206 Blythdale Ave., about two blocks from the Cow Palace on the extreme south edge of the city.

One of the two people injured required a rescue by firefighters. Both victims are being treated Sunday for what San Francisco Fire Department firefighters describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

SFFD received reports that children were trapped in the building, but a primary search of the first and second buildings found no children inside.

The cause of the fire was under investigation as of 4:15 p.m. Sunday, and no further information was available.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s