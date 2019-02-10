SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two people were injured Sunday afternoon in an apartment building fire in San Francisco’s Sunnydale district, fire officials said.

The 1-alarm blaze was first reported at about 3 p.m. Sunday at 206 Blythdale Ave., about two blocks from the Cow Palace on the extreme south edge of the city.

One of the two people injured required a rescue by firefighters. Both victims are being treated Sunday for what San Francisco Fire Department firefighters describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

SFFD received reports that children were trapped in the building, but a primary search of the first and second buildings found no children inside.

Reports of children trapped in building— our crews are working very hard to conduct a search to CONFIRM this claim. AVOID AREA https://t.co/kVK3o7egAE — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) February 10, 2019

The cause of the fire was under investigation as of 4:15 p.m. Sunday, and no further information was available.

