SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An 18-year-old BART rider allegedly stabbed one of a group of people trying to rob him, and the juvenile who was stabbed will likely be charged with attempted robbery, a BART spokeswoman said Saturday.

At about 7:30 p.m. Friday, the 18-year-old was confronted by the group of assailants, all believed to be juveniles, at the 16th Street BART, spokeswoman Anna Duckworth said in an email.

The preliminary investigation shows an altercation ensued, Duckworth said, and that the 18-year-old used a pocket knife to injure one of the suspects.

The injured suspect was still in the hospital Saturday night recovering from his wound, Duckworth said.

BART police expect to charge the hospitalized suspect in connection with the robbery attempt, she added, and are working to identify the outstanding suspects, also believed to be minors, who fled the scene.

The 18-year-old was interviewed by BART police and has not been charged.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.