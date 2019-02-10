SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The 61st Annual Grammy Awards kicked off on Sunday evening and many Bay Area music stars took home the coveted gold gramophone.

Here’s a list of the winners thus far:

First-time nominee H.E.R. from Vallejo won Best R&B Performance for her feature on Daniel Caesar’s song “Best Part.” She is nominated for 5 total awards; stay tuned to see how she fares on the other 4.

Oakland’s own Fantastic Negrito won the award for Best Contemporary Blues Album for his second full-length album “Please Don’t Be Dead.” This is his second Grammy victory.

Shawn Murphy and his team won Best Engineered Album, Classical for their work on “Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 and 11.”

Oakland-based metal band High On Fire won Best Metal Performance for “Electric Messiah.”

The strings of San Francisco’s Kronos Quartet won Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance.

