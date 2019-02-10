PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was delayed Sunday as workers try to remove hail from the putting greens.

Paul Casey has a three-shot lead over Phil Mickelson. They were waiting to tee off when sunshine gave way to a hail storm that covered the greens in white. The final round earlier was delayed by an hour because of rain. Pebble had a little of everything on Sunday.

If the rain and hail wasn’t enough, the wind chill reached 39 degrees.

Sam Saunders scooped up hail and tossed it like a snowball. Patrick Reed’s caddie tried to make a snow angel.

Play was able to resume after a little more than a two-hour delay at 1 p.m. It appeared certain the final round would not be completed Sunday.

Such days were known as “Crosby weather” when Bing Crosby was the tournament host for the better part of a half-century. Pebble had one round in 1962 postponed because of snow. Jimmy Demaret rolled out of his bed at the Lodge, looked at the 18th green and said, “I know I had a lot to drink last night … but how did I end up in Squaw Valley?”

The tournament has been on a great run for the last two decades, with a few exceptions. Dustin Johnson won the first of his two titles in 2009 when the final round was delayed until Monday because of rain, and then canceled because the storm system wouldn’t leave.

The last time the final round was played on Monday was in 2000, when Tiger Woods rallied from a five-shot deficit to win his sixth consecutive PGA Tour start.

Mickelson also won on a Monday — in August. That was in 1998, when rain soaked the Monterey Peninsula in February, and the PGA Tour decided to play the third round the day after the PGA Championship ended up the Pacific coast at Sahalee.