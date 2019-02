SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — A mudslide has blocked all lanes in both directions on Highway 35 at Kings Mountain Rd. in San Mateo County, according to CHP.

A Sigalert was issued at around 9:45 p.m. Sunday evening. There was no estimated time of reopening the roadway.

CHP later said that two large trees were blocking the roadway.