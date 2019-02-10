SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man at a San Jose residential motel on Saturday, authorities said.

San Jose police said Robert Martinez has been booked into Santa Clara County Jail on a murder charge.

According to investigators, officers responded to a 911 call of a person stabbed at the Palm Tree Motel on Monterey Road at 6:37 p.m. Saturday. Arriving officers located an adut male victim suffering from at least one stab wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed Martinez and the victim live at the motel in separate rooms. The victim was visiting Martinez’s room when the suspect attacked the victim and fled the scene.

Responding officers located Martinez nearby and took him into custody without incident.

This is San Jose’s 6th homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jesus Mendoza or Detective Todd Jennings of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.