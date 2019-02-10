FOSTER CITY (CBS SF) — A power outage has affected a wide area of Foster City, police said on Sunday afternoon.

Police said PG&E sent a crew to determine the cause of the outage, which was reported at around 2:00 p.m. and affected 5,783 people, according to PG&E’s website.

Stop lights at major intersections were out for about an hour. Portable stop signs were placed at the intersections of Edgewater at East Hillsdale, Altair at East Hillsdale and Altair at Edgewater. Police were monitoring the Foster City Blvd. at Balcultha intersection.

At around 3:20 p.m., police said the power to the intersections had been restored, except for Edgewater at East Hillsdale, where the lights were flashing red. 44 customers were still without power at 4:00 p.m.

POWER HAS BEEN RESTORED IN SOME AREAS. POWER TO THE INTERSECTIONS AFFECTED HAS BEEN RESTORED. PLEASE CHECK PG&E SITE FOR FURTHER OUTAGE UPDATES FOR YOUR AREA. — Foster City Police (@FosterCityPD) February 10, 2019

The estimated time of restoration was 4:30 p.m., according to PG&E’s outages website.