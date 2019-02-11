ANTIOCH (KPIX 5) – An Antioch man narrowly escaped injury and possibly death after a pickup truck slammed into his home late Sunday night.

According to authorities, the truck crashed into the home on Golden Bear Drive around 11:30 p.m. Antioch police cars were close behind.

Authorities said the suspect driver jumped the sidewalk, plowed a street sign and bushes and went up a hill. The truck then crashed into Vincent Tran’s living room, and his sofa, where he dozed off.

Tran said he heard a loud boom, which he initially thought was gunfire.

“And I heard a sound just a ‘Boom!’ like that. I thought somebody was shooting,” Tran said. “And I run up the stairs, and then the cop knocked the door, and tell me to open the door, but I try to open and the door is stuck. And the cop tell me move away from the door and he kicked the door out and he take me out.”

A few doors down, Adrian Guerra and his grandfather were just a few doors down. They were awake at the time and heard everything.

“It sounded like burning rubber, like “Screech!'” Guerra said.

“We just heard this boom. You could tell it wasn’t metal to metal, it was something different,” said Edward Salgado.

The driver suffered serious injuries and has been hospitalized. Tran and his wife were not hurt.

Police have not confirmed reports that the truck was possibly stolen or if they had engaged in a pursuit before the crash.