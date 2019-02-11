PEBBLE BEACH (KPIX) – They gather every year off the 18th green at Pebble Beach – fans eagerly waiting for an autograph or a selfie.

That’s where we met little Will Valine, a big fan of Jordan Spieth.

“I just love him because he plays Titleist,” Valine said of Spieth’s sponsorship deal with the golf ball manufacturer. The 4-year-old had heard somewhere that Titleist is the number one ball in the game.

It goes without saying that Valine is hooked on playing golf. “Do you have a handicap?” asked KPIX sports director Dennis O’Donnell. “I don’t really play in tournaments,” Valine astutely replied.

On Saturday Spieth came to the 18th in contention, but his tee shot was swallowed by the bay. Spieth later sliced his approached into the gallery, and he carded a double bogey seven on the hole.

“It’ll affect me for a while,” Spieth told the media after the round.

Usually a player that implodes on 18 looks for the nearest exit and a waiting car, but Spieth is not your typical player. He went back out to sign autographs, and somewhere deep down in the throng of fans, little Will Valine got his.

“I felt super good,” he said moments after getting two signatures – an extra for his brother. “I’m just so glad,” he said.