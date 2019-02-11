STORM WATCH:Current Weather Conditions, Maps, Forecast
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
By Dennis O'Donnell
Filed Under:AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jordan Spieth, Pebble Beach, PGA, Titleist, Will Valine

PEBBLE BEACH (KPIX) – They gather every year off the 18th green at Pebble Beach – fans eagerly waiting for an autograph or a selfie.

That’s where we met little Will Valine, a big fan of Jordan Spieth.

“I just love him because he plays Titleist,” Valine said of Spieth’s sponsorship deal with the golf ball manufacturer. The 4-year-old had heard somewhere that Titleist is the number one ball in the game.

It goes without saying that Valine is hooked on playing golf. “Do you have a handicap?” asked KPIX sports director Dennis O’Donnell. “I don’t really play in tournaments,” Valine astutely replied.

On Saturday Spieth came to the 18th in contention, but his tee shot was swallowed by the bay. Spieth later sliced his approached into the gallery, and he carded a double bogey seven on the hole.

“It’ll affect me for a while,” Spieth told the media after the round.

Usually a player that implodes on 18 looks for the nearest exit and a waiting car, but Spieth is not your typical player. He went back out to sign autographs, and somewhere deep down in the throng of fans, little Will Valine got his.

“I felt super good,” he said moments after getting two signatures – an extra for his brother. “I’m just so glad,” he said.

Dennis O'Donnell

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s