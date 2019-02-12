MILLBRAE (CBS SF) — Two teens were arrested Monday in Millbrae during a San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office effort to suppress auto burglaries, sheriff’s officials said Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies spotted two people peering into cars with flashlights around 8:05 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of The Kitchen restaurant at 279 El Camino Real when the pair ran to a vehicle parked in an alley.

Sheriff’s officials said a unit stopped the vehicle as it was traveling away and detained a 17-year-old boy from San Francisco and a 14-year-old boy from South San Francisco. Inside the vehicle were burglary tools, marijuana packaged for sale and broken glass, according to sheriff’s officials.

The two teens were arrested on suspicion of attempted auto burglary, conspiracy, possession of marijuana for sale and possession of burglary tools.

They were booked into the Youth Services Center.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s detective bureau at (650) 599-1536 or the anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.