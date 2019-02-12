ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – Fire crews are on the scene of a 1-alarm fire at a warehouse in Antioch early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

The blaze that has consumed a warehouse was first reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Walnut Avenue, according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Captain Tracie Dutter.

Other buildings, including trailers and outbuildings on the property, were also threatened, but Dutter said the fire had been knocked down to just the warehouse as of 1:15 a.m.

Authorities told KPIX 5 that a civilian suffered minor burns.

According to Dutter, there are no hydrants near the scene, so fire crews had to call for water tenders to battle the blaze.

No further information is immediately available.

