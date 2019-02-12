BENICIA (CBS SF) — Vandals systematically worked their way through several Benicia and American Canyon neighborhoods early Tuesday, smashing vehicle windows and rifling through glove boxes and back seats, authorities said.

Benicia police said they received a 911 call at about 2 a.m. reporting a car with its window bashed in on the 300 block of W M St.

Arriving officers were shocked to discover a trail of destruction. Over several blocks — 100 block E O St, 300-400 block W M St, and 1200 block W 3rd St. — they located were 36 cars with their side windows smashed in.

Small items were taken, but a lot of them were thrown on the street and recovered.

“At this point, it appears that this is an act of vandalism, and not theft,” Benicia police posted on their Facebook page. According to MarJonne Roberson of Benicia Police, most of the damage was “purely windows being broken.”

Just down the road in American Canyon, another spree of car vandalism occurred.

“We had approximately 25 cars that were either broken into or trespassed into and rummaged into,” said Oscar Ortiz, American Canyon’s Chief of Police.

Police said it’s currently too early in the investigation to connect the two events, but they do have several leads that they’re pursuing.

Investigators took to social media to ask residents for surveillance camera video and also to locate additional victims.

“If you live in the area and have security cameras facing the streets, please help us and your neighbors by reviewing them,” they posted on Facebook.

If you do find you have images of the vandal, Benicia police ask that you call 707-745-3411.

“Please do not leave anything of value inside a vehicle that can be seen from the outside,” police warned.