OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – For nearly a week, a gas leak at an Oakland school has forced children to go to class without heat in the cold weather.

A district spokesperson confirmed to KPIX 5 that Brookfield Elementary has been without gas since Thursday.

“Obviously a pretty cold, a pretty wet winter and we know this is going to last a while longer,” said district spokesperson John Sasaki. “We’re very cognizant of this, we want to make sure our kids are warm, and they can focus on studying.”

Students are also going without hot food, because the stove and oven are not working.

The district has given the school 18 space heaters as a temporary fix.

District officials said repairs would take three to four days, but the work requires good weather and upcoming rain may delay the fix further.