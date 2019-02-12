SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Fire crews have rescued a man who was spotted on a log in San Jose’s Coyote Creek on Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

The rescue operation started late Tuesday morning in the creek near Gassmann Drive, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

The department posted photos on Twitter showing the fire units gathered for the operation shortly before 12 p.m.

@SJFD on scene of a water rescue on Coyote Creek. Media staging in front of 2646 Gassman. pic.twitter.com/w9h8TQhFXz — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) February 12, 2019

The department wrote on Twitter at 12:36 p.m. that the man was rescued from the water and was being evaluated by paramedics.

Video shot by Chopper 5 showed the man being placed on a gurney and loaded into an ambulance.

Authorities later said that the man had tried to cross Coyote Creek and was swept away by the current.

Police said the man had also caused a disturbance at a nearby homeless camp. He was later taken into custody.