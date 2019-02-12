SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose on Tuesday asked for the public’s help in locating and identifying a pair of armed robbery suspects who were captured on camera during a hold-up late last month.

On Friday, January 25, at about 10:13 p.m., an armed robbery occurred at the Shan Market located at 1250 E. Julian St. in San Jose. The two suspects entered the store, speaking briefly with the clerk working at the market before one of the men pulled out a handgun, demanding money from the market’s cash register and two bottles of liquor.

Suspect #1 was armed with a handgun. Both suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police describe suspect #1 as an Hispanic male, 18 to 25 years-old, approximately 5’7” to 5’10” tall, 180 to 200 lbs. He was seen wearing a black North Face windbreaker jacket with a hood, blue jeans and black shoes. He was armed with a silver semi-automatic pistol that he concealed in the waistband of his pants.

Police describe suspect #2 as an Hispanic male, 18 to 25 years-old, 5’6” to 5’9” tall, 140 to 160 lbs. with a thin mustache. That suspect was seen wearing a black windbreaker jacket with a hood, red hat, blue jeans with a black/white stripe on the side, black shoes and carrying a bag with black, red, yellow and green stripes on it.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the two men is asked to contact Officer Adam Plares of the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (408) 277-4166.