STORM WATCH:Current Weather Conditions, Maps, Forecast
Filed Under:Come From Away, entertainment, Musicals, Plays, Theatre

The Tony Award-winning musical ‘Come From Away’ opened to rave reviews in San Francisco. Two of the plays stars, James Earl Jones II and Chamblee Ferguson talked to Bay Area Focus host Michelle Griego about the play.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s