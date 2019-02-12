STORM WATCH:Current Weather Conditions, Maps, Forecast
Filed Under:Hall Wines, Honig Wine, Wine

Family roots run deep in Napa’s Rutherford Appelation. Lisa Covey of Hall Wines and Stephanie Honig from Honig Winery shared some of their best wines with Bay Area Focus Michelle Griego.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s