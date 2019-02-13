



PLEASANTON (CBS SF) – After months of hinting of possibly becoming a presidential candidate in 2020, East Bay representative Eric Swalwell reportedly said he is leaning towards running.

“I’m ready to do this,” Swalwell told Politico in an interview published Tuesday, adding “I have to make a decision before April.”

The 38-year-old, who represents parts of Alameda and Contra Costa counties in Congress, has hinted at running for president on multiple occasions. In an interview with CNN last month, Swalwell said he was “close to making a decision” before a visit to New Hampshire.

Swalwell has reportedly been a frequent visitor to early primary and caucus states, including Iowa, where he was born.

In another CNN interview, he told the cable news channel that he would be open to running on a ticket with former Vice President Joe Biden.

If Swalwell decides to run, he would join a Democratic field that already has several high-profile names who already declared, including fellow Bay Area lawmaker Sen. Kamala Harris, who kicked off her campaign in Oakland last month. Several other prominent Democrats have yet to make announcements on running in 2020, including Biden.

Despite the crowded field, Swalwell told Politico that he’s faced numerous challenges in his life. As an example, he described when he suffered from Bell’s Palsy as a child.

“I’ve looked up at a tall mountain before,’’ Swalwell said. “I struggled with an eye patch and wasn’t sure the paralysis would ever go away…I worked odd jobs…my whole life has just been climbing a tall mountain.”