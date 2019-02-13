SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Drivers on the Bay Bridge were confused as they were greeted by disco-like flashing lights on Wednesday evening. They weren’t alone; Caltrans doesn’t know why the lights were flashing, either.

The vertical lights around the tower of the Eastern portion of the span (Oakland side) were cycling on and off, as were the lights inside the tunnel.

KPIX 5 reporter Wilson Walker took video of the phenomenon as he crossed the bridge after 6:30 p.m.

Anyone else seeing this? Lights on eastern span of #BayBridge flashing on and off. pic.twitter.com/3iWj8x14ro — Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) February 14, 2019

Caltrans said they have sent electricians to the bridge to see if they can determine what the issue is.

They said they hope to have an update on the situation sometime Wednesday evening.