STORM WATCH:Current Weather Conditions, Maps, Forecast
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe World's Best
    9:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bay Bridge, Caltrans, Commute, Flashing Lights, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Drivers on the Bay Bridge were confused as they were greeted by disco-like flashing lights on Wednesday evening. They weren’t alone; Caltrans doesn’t know why the lights were flashing, either.

The vertical lights around the tower of the Eastern portion of the span (Oakland side) were cycling on and off, as were the lights inside the tunnel.

KPIX 5 reporter Wilson Walker took video of the phenomenon as he crossed the bridge after 6:30 p.m.

Caltrans said they have sent electricians to the bridge to see if they can determine what the issue is.

They said they hope to have an update on the situation sometime Wednesday evening.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s