



— A man in Georgia set his mother’s home on fire early Tuesday over a box of Cheez-It crackers, authorities say.

Police said two brothers and their 61-year-old mother were at the home in the Lithonia area when an argument broke out over a box of Cheez-It crackers.

One of the brothers, who police say was intoxicated, locked his brother and mother inside the home and began pouring gasoline on the front steps.

He then lit the home on fire, trapping the two inside, CBS affiliate WGCL reported.

The brother who was trapped inside was able to lift his mother down from the second story window and then get himself out safely.

The man who allegedly started the fire, Jeremy Wyatt, 32, was arrested, DeKalb County Fire Rescue said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

He was charged with first degree arson and criminal damage to property in the second degree.