SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in the South Bay descended on a East San Jose neighborhood Wednesday afternoon in a reported suspect pursuit that became an apparent standoff before a suspect was taken into custody.

While police officials have not given any official comment on what happened, dozens of units have swarmed the intersection of East Hills Drive and South White Road as of about 2 p.m.

Video shot by Chopper 5 showed a San Jose police car behind a vehicle in the driveway of a home on the 3300 block of East Hills Drive that apparently drove the garage door of the house.

Officers can be seen with police K-9 and M-16 rifles drawn across the street from the home. The neighborhood has been cordoned off and police have cleared away residents and bystanders who were initially lining the streets.

By shortly after 3 p.m., police appeared to have a male suspect in custody. During apprehension, something happened that left him covered in some sort of white substance. Police were allowing paramedics to treat the suspect and a gurney was being prepared to transport him to an area hospital.

There has been no word from police on what precipitated the pursuit or the massive response from the department.