CUPERTINO (CBS SF) — Five Homestead High School students were arrested in connection with a group assault on a 69-year-old man Tuesday in Cupertino, Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies received calls about a fight involving multiple people at Homestead and Stelling roads at about 1:30 p.m., but were unable to locate anyone at the scene when they arrived.

About two hours later, a local hospital called deputies to report a 69-year-old man was being treating for moderate injuries that appeared to have been caused by a fight.

Deputies began conducting an investigation and interviewed the man, who confirmed he had been involved in an altercation at the location.

He told deputies he was driving by a McDonald’s at 10990 N. Stelling Road, located about a half-mile away from Homestead High School, when he saw a group of juveniles “horsing around” and told them to stop.

The group was in an area very close to the street or in the roadway, according to Sgt. Reginald Cooks, and the man said something to the effect of “Hey, watch out,” or “Hey, stop horsing around.”

One of the boys in the group then approached the car and spit into the window, the man told deputies, and the man then drove into the parking lot and got out of his car. He confronted one of the boys and the fight escalated, deputies said.

Individuals in the area captured videos that were then shared on social media, but deputies said they are still trying to determine how the fight unfolded.

Homestead High School officials worked with deputies to identify five of the boys involved in the fight and they were arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall. They were still in custody as of Thursday, and are facing charges of assault with deadly force and elder abuse with great bodily injury.

The boys are between the ages of 14 to 17 and are all students at Homestead High. They were likely on their lunch break when the fight occurred, according to deputies, who do not know if any of the suspects were injured.

Administrators at the school said they cannot share more details due to privacy laws, but have been in contact with their community and are in the process of determining consequences for the students.

“While we will not be able to share those specific consequences in detail with the Homestead community due to student privacy laws, please be assured that we do not allow students on campus if they pose a safety risk to their peers, teachers and staff,” Principal Greg Giglio said in an email to parents, describing the assault as an isolated incident.

“The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority.”

Anyone with video footage or further information about the case is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

