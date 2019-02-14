NOVATO (CBS SF) — CHP in Marin County are warning of a potential flooding situation in Novato late Thursday morning where a levee along State Route 37 between Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue has breached.

CHP issued the warning at about 10:40 a.m. due to the Novato Creek being at capacity with the breached levee allowing water to flood a field to the south of SR-37.

In the video shared by CHP water could be seen gushing beneath train tracks for Northern Pacific Railroad.

Authorities said they were not closing State Route 37 yet, but noted that if the water in the field begins to flood the road, they might need to shut it down between 101 and Atherton Avenue.

“As you can see, we have an uncontrolled amount of water that’s breached the levee and is draining into two flood basins,” said Novato Battalion Chief Gerald McCarthy.

Crews are taking a boat to reach a now otherwise inaccessible pump to start it and try to lower the current water levels.

McCarthy said that within the next five to seven hours, there was a distinct possibility that State Route 37 could be impacted, particularly in the eastbound direction.

CHP said that the levee breach is in a rural area with no nearby homes or structures threatened by flooding, but wanted to warn area residents of the possible closure.

Further north in Sonoma County, Napa CHP confirmed that State Route 12 at State Rout 121 would remain closed after flooding on Wednesday.

CHP said the area typically floods during major storms, so the continued heavy rain being experienced in the region would keep it closed. Drivers are warned to be prepared for the detour set up at SR-121 at Eighth Street East and SR-121 at SR-116.