STORM WATCH:Current Weather Conditions, Maps, Forecast
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    View All Programs
Filed Under:BART, BART police, Fruitvale Station, Mural, Oscar Grant, Police Brutality

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – BART’s Board of Directors voted unanimously Thursday morning to designate an unnamed throughway adjacent to the Fruitvale station as “Oscar Grant III Way.”

The roadway connects 33rd Avenue and 35th Avenue.

The motion was made by Director Robert Raburn, who represents the district containing the station, and was seconded by Director Lateefah Simon.

Oscar Grant (Family photo/CBS)

Grant, a 22-year-old black man from Hayward, was fatally shot by a BART police officer at the Fruitvale station early on the morning of New Year’s Day in 2009.

The shooting was captured on other BART riders’ cellphone cameras and has been cited as one of several police killings of young black men that contributed to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Former BART police Officer Johannes Mehserle said he meant to use his Taser stun gun on Grant, who was unarmed, and fired his service gun by mistake. A jury convicted Mehserle of involuntary manslaughter and he was sentenced to two years in prison.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s