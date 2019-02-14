



SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Lyft driver rescued a barefoot toddler wandering alone outside of an apartment complex as the atmospheric river tore through Santa Rosa on Wednesday evening.

Driver Del Hedrick had just dropped off a Lyft user when he noticed an unaccompanied toddler girl–without suitable clothing for the storm–near the side of the road. Hedrick approached the child and kept her warm and safe inside of his vehicle.

@lyft I’m a driver. I saved a baby tonight. Found her by herself in the pouring rain. Thank you @SantaRosaPolice for your help. pic.twitter.com/UYdw4rgUQi — Del Hedrick (@lifeasdel) February 13, 2019

Hedrick attempted to search the nearby apartment complex to return the girl to her family, but to no avail. He contacted Santa Rosa police shortly after for assistance and the responding officer was able to reunite the girl with her family.

“Del Hedrick’s actions demonstrate how we all work together to keep our community safe. His initiative to shelter the toddler and help reunite her with her family is both heartening and inspiring,” said Santa Rosa Police Department in a Facebook post praising the driver’s heroism.

“Del, we are incredibly grateful that you were able to look out for this little one!” Lyft replied to Hedrick’s Twitter video.

Santa Rosa and the North Bay received the brunt of the vicious storm. The area was subject to mudslides and flooding from the Santa Rosa Creek.

STORM UPDATE, per @NWSBayArea increase in rainfall over the North Bay this afternoon which will result in even greater flooding concern & possible thunderstorms. Stay away from creeks, do not drive through flooded road closures. Additional trees down possible w/ power outages. pic.twitter.com/FVYzSmh5CB — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) February 13, 2019

