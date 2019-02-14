SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A massive police presence surrounded a UPS truck in an apparent pursuit in San Jose on Wednesday evening, closing down a road.

Multiple lines of San Jose Sheriff and SJPD patrol vehicles blocked the truck on the road at North First and Trimble.

A driver and a passenger were in the truck. The passenger got out of the truck and approached police with hands up around 5:40 p.m. Police began approaching the truck slowly, with the driver still inside.

The front passenger wheel of the truck appeared to be blown out.

