SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A fierce winter storm battered the Bay Area for a second day Thursday, forcing dozens of North Bay schools and San Jose City College to cancel classes.

Across the North Bay, downed trees and power lines and flooded roadways create chaotic conditions early Thursday. School officials across the region decided the conditions were dangerous for their students to travel in.

In Marin County, officials said that Mt. Tam High, the Bolinas-Stinson Union School District, the Shoreline School District, the Manor School, the Nicasio Elementary and San Dominico were all closed for the day.

Tam High closed today. We will try again tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Mr0uTtLhSL — J.C. Farr (@tamhighprin) February 14, 2019

Meanwhile in Sonoma County, the Alexander Valley District, the Dunham Elementary District, the Geyserville School District and the Guerneville School District all canceled classes for the day because of the lingering effect of the storm.

After initially saying classes were canceled for the day Thursday at San Jose City College because of a storm-related power outage, school officials said power has been restored and classes will resume in the afternoon.

School officials wrote shortly after 7:30 a.m. about the canceled classes and said the campus at 2100 Moorpark Ave. was closed until further notice.

However, in an update sent at 11:15 a.m., school officials said power was restored and that classes and normal operations will resume at 1:45 p.m.

Likewise at San Francisco State which reopened its main campus and downtown campus Thursday morning after closing them earlier in the morning because of power outages caused by the stormy weather in the area.

SFSU officials wrote on social media shortly after 6:30 a.m. that the main campus on Holloway Avenue, the downtown campus on Market Street, and the Estuary & Ocean Science Center in Tiburon were all closed until further notice.

The university provided an update about an hour later, saying power had been restored and the main and downtown campuses were reopening.