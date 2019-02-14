SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – A Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety officer was taken to a hospital after being exposed to possible fentanyl while processing a suspect at the department’s headquarters Wednesday night.

The case began around 10:35 p.m. when officers responded to a report of someone urinating in public in the area of the See’s Candies store at 1238 W. El Camino Real.

Officers contacted a man who had two warrants for his arrest out of San Luis Obispo. He was arrested and officers discovered he had a small package in his possession that contained suspected narcotics, public safety officials said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to department headquarters. While processing him and the evidence in the case, a patrol officer was exposed to the substance and immediately had a medical emergency, according to the department.

Officers treated him at the scene and he was taken to a hospital, where he is in stable condition as of Thursday morning, public safety officials said. Six other officers were also evaluated as a precaution after possible exposure but have since been released.

The suspect informed officers that the substance was the powerful opioid fentanyl, but that has not yet been confirmed. It was sent to the county crime lab for testing, according to the department.

The headquarters at 700 All America Way was evacuated until a hazardous materials team secured the substance and decontaminated the area. The evacuation was lifted around 7 a.m. Thursday, public safety officials said.

