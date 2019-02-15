



SAUSALITO (CBS SF) — Work crews from San Rafael-based engineering contractors Maggiora & Ghilotti, Inc. on Friday morning began clearing debris from the area of a destructive mudslide in Sausalito.

The mudslide on Sausalito Boulevard early Thursday morning destroyed two homes, damaged four other homes and five vehicles, according to City of Sausalito officials. Six structures were red tagged as being unsafe.

The slide originated just before 3 a.m. Thursday above Sausalito Boulevard on land belonging to the National Park Service. It carried a duplex at 404/408 Sausalito Blvd. across the roadway and into a house at 63 Crescent Ave.

A woman who lived on the second floor of the collapsed duplex was trapped for 20 minutes before she was extricated. She was taken to Marin General Hospital, treated for injuries and released, Sausalito officials said.

Four adults, a baby, a cat and a dog were rescued from a home at 412 Sausalito Ave. Eighty public safety personnel were at the scene for several hours searching for anyone else trapped in the debris.

Multiple gas leaks in the area were mitigated, and 25 people were evacuated from their homes until 5 p.m. Thursday.

The City is working with the National Park Service on efforts to stabilize the mudslide area upslope of Sausalito Boulevard.

The National Weather Service said the Sausalito area received more than five inches of rain in the 24 hours before the mudslide.

According to PG&E, power has been restored to all residences affected by the mudslide except for six homes between Crescent Avenue and Sausalito Boulevard just north of the site.

Electricity is expected to be restored to all homes in the area Friday.

City officials said their main priority is to get residents back into the homes that have been red-tagged on Crescent Avenue and

The work crews will clear debris from Sausalito before clearing debris on Crescent Avenue which will be more complicated and take more time, Sausalito officials said.