SACRAMENTO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom showed loyalty to a fellow San Francisco political figure Friday night, endorsing Sen. Kamala Harris for president in 2020.

The Democrat said in an MSNBC interview Friday: “I think the American people could not do better” than Harris. He added later in a tweet: “Kamala Harris is a fearless fighter. A voice for the voiceless and vulnerable.”

Harris’ campaign said in an email touting the endorsement that Newsom will join Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta as California co-chairs for her campaign.

Both Newsom and Harris found their earliest political success in San Francisco and were helped significantly by the backing of former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

Among the other Democrats who have announced bids for president are Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

Harris was campaigning in South Carolina on Friday, holding a town hall and visiting Mother Emmanuel church, where nine churchgoers were slain during a 2015 Bible session.

