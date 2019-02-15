



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Union leaders for teachers in Oakland on Friday said they will make a major announcement about the looming strike Saturday afternoon.

The press event is scheduled to happen at the union’s offices at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Oakland teachers’ union is expected to announce whether its 3,000 members will strike after negotiating and failing to reach agreement with the Oakland Unified School District for more than a year.

Union representatives will also discuss their reaction to a new fact-finder’s report on the showdown with the district.

Oakland Unified Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell said in a message posted to the district’s website that she was “pleased with the recommendations” and hope to use the report to bring the union back to bargaining.

The Oakland Education Association is fighting for higher pay, smaller class sizes and more support for students on campus.

The union announced Feb. 4 that 95 percent of members who took part in a strike authorization vote cast ballots in favor of allowing union leaders to call a strike.

The earliest a strike would happen is this coming Tuesday.

A strike in the city of 400,000 would follow one by Denver teachers, who ended a three-day walkout after their union reached a tentative deal Thursday.

In a statement released Friday, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf urged teachers and the district to come to an agreement.

Schaaf also said that Oakland would do what it could to help residents if the strike took place.

“In the event of a teacher’s strike, the city is prepared to offer resources to support our families,” the statement said.