



NOVATO (CBS SF) — Authorities in Marin County confirmed late Friday morning that westbound lanes of Highway 37 were still shut down from flooding and could stay closed into the weekend.

The Marin County Sheriff posted on its official Twitter account earlier Friday that, after initially reporting that the highway would be completely closed, only the westbound lanes were shut down.

Update: This closure is currently only in the west bound direction. #DriveSafe https://t.co/mQv7IOEwfd — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) February 15, 2019

The sheriff’s department later offered additional details, saying that the flooded area was under about a foot of water.

Yup… Hwy 37 is still closed. This is why. Currently +/- 1 ft. of water (but changes rapidly) covering the Westbound lanes. @CHPMarin and @CaltransD4 are working hard to get motorists to their destinations safely during this time. Please stay aware of your surroundings pic.twitter.com/zjkQUOzbEP — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) February 15, 2019

Issues started in the area Thursday morning when authorities discovered a levee along the state route between Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue was breached.

In the video shared by CHP water could be seen gushing beneath train tracks for Northern Pacific Railroad.

At about 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening, CHP in Marin County announced that the right lanes of westbound 37 had been closed due to flooding.