SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Grammy-award winning artist Fantastic Negrito shared a very personal story about his family at at the Macy’s Black History Month event on Saturday.

This was the first concert for Negrito, born Xavier Dphrepaulezz, since winning the Grammy award for Best Contemporary Blues Album last weekend. He was scheduled to play 3 songs, all from his award-winning album. The room was packed.

But apparently, at the last moment, he jettisoned the last selection and played one of the songs off of his first Grammy-award winning album: an traditional folk song known as “In The Pines,” made famous by many singers, in particular Lead Belly.

Before Fantastic sang the song, he spoke about the strongest people he knew, and those are Black Mothers. He told a story about how his 14 year old brother was shot dead. And how his mother reacted.

He then dedicated the song to his mother.