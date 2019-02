FREMONT (CBS SF) — A fire broke out in a building near the Tesla plant in Fremont.

Crews responded to the blaze at 8:25 p.m. at 45500 Fremont Boulevard. It was contained within about an hour.

According to sources it was not in a main building. The blaze broke out in a separate building where waste materials were stored.

There were chemicals burning in the area, but fire officials said there is no hazmat threat.