



OAKLAND (CBS/AP) — The Oakland teachers’ union on Saturday called on its 3,000 members to strike after negotiating with the Oakland Unified School District for more than a year and a half.

At an afternoon press conference, Oakland Education Association president Keith Brown said that Oakland Unified School District was “failing its students” and said that bargaining with the district “has not worked.”

The Oakland Education Association has been demanding higher pay, smaller class sizes and more support for students on campus.

The union announced Feb. 4 that 95 percent of members who took part in a strike authorization vote cast ballots in favor of allowing union leaders to call a strike.

Brown called on teachers to strike on Thursday, Feb. 21. “We will strike for the future of education in Oakland,” Brown said.

A strike in the city of 400,000 would follow one by Denver teachers, who ended a three-day walkout after their union reached a tentative deal Thursday.

In a statement released Friday, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf urged teachers and the district to come to an agreement.

