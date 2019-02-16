SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBSSF) – A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with an attempted strong-arm robbery that sent another teen to the hospital last week in South San Francisco, authorities said.

The 17-year-old victim was walking in the 800 block of West Orange Avenue at 3:45 p.m. Thursday when the suspect tried to take the victim’s property, according to South San Francisco police.

When the victim didn’t comply, the suspect punched and kicked the victim several times, police said.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the suspect and an associated car and officers found a vehicle matching the description. One of the people in the car was identified as the suspect in the attempted robbery, according to police.

The 15-year-old was arrested and booked at Hillcrest Juvenile Detention Center.

