CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (AP) – Brooklyn’s Joe Harris held off Golden State’s Stephen Curry to win the 3-point contest at All-Star Saturday night.

Curry may have gotten second place, but he won a family bet.

Earlier, the Curry brothers levied a wager for their head-to-head competition in Saturday night’s 3-point contest: Whoever loses must buy tickets for the entire Curry family anytime they play against each other for the remainder of their NBA careers.

Stephen said Saturday before practice for the All-Star game that “the stakes are pretty high considering how many people show up for our games.”

Stephen, who won the 3-point competition in 2015, says he was motivated to win it again because he’s “knows for a fact” that everybody else in the Curry family –including his parents– was pulling for Seth.

Both players were hoping to do better than their father Dell Curry, who participated in the 3-point contest twice but never made it out of the first round. Seth, making his first appearance, says Dell advised them to “do a whole lot better than I did.”

Harris made 12 consecutive shots at one point in the final round on his way to a score of 26 points. Curry was second with 24 in the finals, and Sacramento’s Buddy Hield was third with 19 points.

The Warriors’ star made his first nine shots of the final round, then missed three of five shots from the top of the key.

Stephen Curry won the first round with 27 points out of a possible of 34. Hield was second with 26 points, and Harris finished with 25 to grab the last spot in the finals.

There were 10 players in the event, and seven went out in the first round.

Defending champion Devin Booker made his final seven shots but was eliminated in a tie for fourth with Danny Green with 23 points. The other competitors who did not advance: Dirk Nowitzki and Damian Lillard (17), Seth Curry (16), Kemba Walker (15) and Khris Middleton (11).

This is the second time Curry has lost the coveted 3-point contest. In 2016, he lost to teammate Klay Thompson.

