SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – It’s a three-day weekend and some from the Bay Area have their sights set on spending time in the snow but the California Highway Patrol is warning drivers to stay away.

Travel time from the Bay Area to Tahoe was roughly 10 hours on Saturday. The advice from CHP is to hold off making the drive as long as you can.

With the recent storm dumping feet of snow in the mountains, drivers are having to strap on the chains on these treacherous roads on Highway 50. Avalanche warnings are also forcing CalTrans to hold the traffic, creating a traffic nightmare.

Some, like Carol Chen from the Bay Area are worried about making the drive up to Tahoe.

“Always nervous,” said Chen. “You never know if it’s going to be a 2 hour drive or a 10 hour drive.”

For those who left Saturday, some spent 10 plus hours on Highway 50. The CHP says the main problem is that drivers have come unprepared and are scrambling to buy chains at the last second.

CHP released a statement saying “… in many cases we are having to go rescue people who have put themselves in bad situations by being unprepared.”

The CHP is recommending taking Interstate 80 up to Tahoe and then cutting over through Incline Village to get to South Lake Tahoe. Either way, be prepared for a long drive and make sure to have your chains with you.