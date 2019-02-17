



YOUNTVILLE (CBS SF) — A 3.7 magnitude earthquake early Sunday morning, rumbled through Northern California’s Wine Country, jolting local residents from their beds but causing little damage and no injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake hit at 1:55 a.m. and was centered 4 miles south-southwest of Yountville, west of Dry Creek Road, near the West Napa Fault line — the epicenter of the 6.1 2014 quake that caused wide spread damage, one death and 200 injuries.

That #napa #earthquake you just felt, sounded like this at the local airport which was in the outer ring. Nothing compared to our 6.1 in 2014. Go back to bed! 01:55:31 PST pic.twitter.com/GoYJPw72mn — David Martin (@Sir_DavidMartin) February 17, 2019

The quake was most strongly felt in Napa and Sonoma. For many it flashed them back to the early morning 2014 quake.

The Goodman Library, Napa County Courthouse Plaza, Downtown Post Office, Alexandria Hotel, and and First Presbyterian Church in Napa all suffered moderate to extensive damage in the 2014 quake.

ALSO READ: Napa Courthouse Reopens At Last Years After 6.1 Earthquake

On Sunday morning, local residents took to social media to report their experiences this time around.

Shirley Carlton Jansen told to KPIX 5’s Facebook page to say she was jolted awake.

“Yes I did! It woke me from a dead sleep on east side of Sonoma,” she posted.

Dang! Shaker! Think I have a bit of PTSD from the last Napa earthquake. Anyone else? — Tia Butts (@WineInkByTia) February 17, 2019

#earthquake ! That one woke me up. — Kelley S. Miller (@TheNapaWife) February 17, 2019

Strong rattle here in Napa. #earthquake — Rachelle Newbold (@napavore) February 17, 2019