



Santa Clara County is seeking a development partner to build workforce housing for teachers.

The project, which would put affordable housing on a 1.5-acre site at 231 Grant Road in Palo Alto, is intended to keep teachers in the community. It could provide between 60 and 120 units, depending on response to the county’s request for proposals and project approvals.

“It’s never easy to develop workforce housing in such an expensive area but we have the land, we have some funding available, and we’re finding the partners we need to make this work,” said Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors President Joe Simitian.

The county has set aside $6 million to help fund the project and additional funds have been committed by Palo Alto and several school districts.

“Great teachers are moving out of the Bay Area due to the housing crisis,” said Sarah Chaffin, founder of SupportTeacherHousing.org. “This project could be a game-changer in terms of solving the teacher housing crisis, and could inspire others to follow its example.”

