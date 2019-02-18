BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A food delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night near student housing near the University of California Berkeley campus, police said Monday.

The carjacking happened shortly after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Hearst and La Loma avenues, near the UC Berkeley Foothill dormitory, according to an alert from Berkeley police.

The delivery driver was not injured and is not a Cal student, police said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Berkeley police at (510) 981-5900.

