



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A fire broke out on the top floor of a building on San Francisco’s panhandle.

Crews responded around 3:30 p.m. to the 2-alarm blaze on the 1200 block of Page Street after reports of heavy fire on the top floor.

Drivers were being warned to avoid the area.

UPDATE per @SFFFLocal798: Heavy fire on the top floor on this 2nd alarm on the 1200 block of Page St. Avoide the area. https://t.co/KBRVQqaADD

[Video: @pacoromane] pic.twitter.com/2wyWsogECd — Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) February 18, 2019

By 4 p.m. the fire was under control according to @SFFLocal798.

Fire officials said the blaze is still under investigation.

