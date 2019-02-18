SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A fire broke out on the top floor of a building on San Francisco’s panhandle.
Crews responded around 3:30 p.m. to the 2-alarm blaze on the 1200 block of Page Street after reports of heavy fire on the top floor.
Drivers were being warned to avoid the area.
UPDATE per @SFFFLocal798: Heavy fire on the top floor on this 2nd alarm on the 1200 block of Page St. Avoide the area. https://t.co/KBRVQqaADD
[Video: @pacoromane] pic.twitter.com/2wyWsogECd
— Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) February 18, 2019
By 4 p.m. the fire was under control according to @SFFLocal798.
house fire under control & no injuries reported per @SFFDPIO. thank you @SFFFLocal798 & @SFFDPIO!! #lowerhaight #sf #fire pic.twitter.com/KUwqlE0CuW
— Marta Hanson (@martahanson) February 18, 2019
Fire officials said the blaze is still under investigation.