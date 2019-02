SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Police were investigating a double-shooting in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Heights neighborhood.

It happened around 9 p.m. Monday night in the 2000 block of 15th Avenue.

Residents called 911 and reported they heard gunshots, according to police. A little later, two men walked into a hospital saying they had been shot.

So far there are no suspects, and police said the mens’ wounds were not life-threatening.