SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CBS SF) — After bringing three World Series titles to the Bay Area, San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy announced Monday that the 2019 will he his last season.

Bochy, who has battled health issues the last few years, made the announcement as the Giants began spring training in Arizona.

“I will be retiring at the end of the season,” the veteran skipper said on twitter video while sitting the dugout. “I did talk with the club today, that (retirement wasn’t the focus), but I told them (about retiring). It goes back to last season. I talked with Sabs (Giants executive Brian Sabean) and Larry(Baer, team president) and kinda let them know what my thinking was. So I decided to announce it now.”

WATCH @SFGiants Manager Bruce Bochy announces he will retire at the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/lGHiceEi7O — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) February 18, 2019

Bochy turns 64 on April 16. He is entering his 13th season with the Giants, having led the team to World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

“The reason being, there have been so many questions about it — it’s not fair to Larry or myself or the team so I’m going to go ahead and so I’m going to go ahead and get that out…In my mind it’s time.”

The Giants have had a difficult run the last two seasons, posting losing records. On Monday, All-Star catcher Buster Posey told KPIX 5’s Dennis O’Donnell that it’s on the current players to fix it.

“We have to look in the mirror and hold ourselves accountable,” he said.

After back-to-back losing seasons for the @SFGiants Buster Posey tells @DennisKPIX it's on the current players to fix it. "We have to look in the mirror and hold ourselves accountable." pic.twitter.com/ZpNKpFCaHS — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) February 18, 2019

Will be updated.