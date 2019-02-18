



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A full snow moon came out in all its ‘supermoon’ splendor Monday night, much to the delight of Bay Area skywatchers.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, February’s full moon peaks on Tuesday morning, “but will appear full the night before and after its peak to the casual stargazer.”

That is because it is the closest, biggest and brightest full moon of the year.

The phenomenon is called a Snow Moon because it is usually accompanied by heavy snow.

This February is no exception in Northern California. The snowpack this year is over 135% due to an atmospheric river that brought massive amounts of snowfall to the Sierra.

A super moon shines 15% brighter than an ordinary moon, and appears about 7 percent larger in diameter, according to the almanac.