HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — A passerby found the body of a man in Foss Creek in Healdsburg Monday morning, a police sergeant said.

Police were notified around 10:30 a.m. The creek is parallel to a walking and bicycle path along Healdsburg Avenue and located near railroad tracks, Healdsburg police Sgt. Luis Rodriquez said.

The man had no identification documents, and there is no sign of foul play, Rodriguez said.

The Sonoma County coroner’s office is conducting an autopsy, Rodriguez said.

