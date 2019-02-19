



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Emergency crews responded to a multi-car crash on the upper deck of the Bay Bridge Tuesday afternoon, that left a car turned on its side, blocking the westbound lanes.

Traffic slowed as stunned onlookers watched the driver of the overturned vehicle climb out of the wrecked car’s window, according to one witness. The person appeared to be unhurt.



It happened around 2 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still not clear.

Traffic was backed up until the accident was cleared by about 3 p.m.