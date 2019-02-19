SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man lost his prosthetic leg after an auto burglar broke into the man’s vehicle this weekend in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood, police said Tuesday.

Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of an auto burglary in the first block of Cleveland Street.

There they learned the 41-year-old victim’s vehicle was broken into, with just the prosthetic leg reported missing, police said.

Officers were unable to provide a description of the burglar and no arrest has been made as of Tuesday.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.