Filed Under:auto break-in, Crime, San Francisco, San Francisco police, SoMa

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man lost his prosthetic leg after an auto burglar broke into the man’s vehicle this weekend in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood, police said Tuesday.

Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of an auto burglary in the first block of Cleveland Street.

There they learned the 41-year-old victim’s vehicle was broken into, with just the prosthetic leg reported missing, police said.

Officers were unable to provide a description of the burglar and no arrest has been made as of Tuesday.

